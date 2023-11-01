Previous
Autumn tones by ljmanning
Photo 1035

Autumn tones

Fall is my favourite palette, I think. We did a lovely hike today, after a last minute change in plans. We bailed on our original destination because of a genuine, full-on snowstorm. Just a bit south though, it was still fall.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

Ann H. LeFevre ace
How pretty- good idea to avoid the snow for as long as you can!
November 2nd, 2023  
