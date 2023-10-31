Previous
Frost on the pumpkin by ljmanning
Photo 1034

Frost on the pumpkin

And actual snowflakes on the outdoor chairs this morning. It begins…
Happy Halloween!
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
283% complete

Corinne C ace
Great clarity the ice crystal
November 1st, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Snowflake perfection...every detail is crystal clear!
November 1st, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Already! Wow
November 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Outstanding shot!
November 1st, 2023  
