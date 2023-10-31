Sign up
Previous
Photo 1034
Frost on the pumpkin
And actual snowflakes on the outdoor chairs this morning. It begins…
Happy Halloween!
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1276
photos
149
followers
118
following
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
31st October 2023 9:24am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
snowflake
,
frosty
Corinne C
ace
Great clarity the ice crystal
November 1st, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Snowflake perfection...every detail is crystal clear!
November 1st, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Already! Wow
November 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Outstanding shot!
November 1st, 2023
