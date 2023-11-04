Sign up
Photo 1038
Make a wish
A seed from the Butterfly Weed takes flight.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1283
photos
150
followers
118
following
284% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
31st October 2023 4:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
seed
,
fluff
,
butterfly-weed
,
asclepias-tuberosa
Mags
ace
Lovely! I like the textures too.
November 5th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of those delicate details.
November 5th, 2023
