Make a wish by ljmanning
Photo 1038

Make a wish

A seed from the Butterfly Weed takes flight.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Lovely! I like the textures too.
November 5th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of those delicate details.
November 5th, 2023  
