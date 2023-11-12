Backyard poplars

Previous
For the last installment of One Week Only - high key. I’m relieved to see several others also playing the “is it high key or just overexposed” game. I initially tried to do something with swans on the mill pond. It…didn’t work. So trees it is!
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
@summerfield Thank you so much for organizing this challenge. It always seems to give me a kick in the phojo just when I need it.
November 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
I adore poplar trees! You are so lucky to have them in your backyard. Beautiful capture.
November 13th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
High key can take on a number of appearances- over exposed is one of them. High key has to do with the amount of light you let into your picture. I think this is a lovely example of high key!
November 13th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 13th, 2023  
