Photo 1047
Day’s done
The sunset is still pretty, even when it’s not quite 5pm.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
river
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely
November 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Glorious capture!
November 14th, 2023
Nada
ace
Beautiful
November 14th, 2023
