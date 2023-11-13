Previous
Day’s done by ljmanning
Day’s done

The sunset is still pretty, even when it’s not quite 5pm.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Peter Dulis ace
So lovely
November 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Glorious capture!
November 14th, 2023  
Nada ace
Beautiful
November 14th, 2023  
