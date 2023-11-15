Sign up
Photo 1049
Balcony light
Sun-kissed buildings on this morning’s run.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
15th November 2023 7:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
building
,
spire
,
frosty
,
seen-on-the-run
Paula Fontanini
ace
Very artistic composition and I LOVE that exquisite light!
November 16th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful morning light!
November 16th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture of the light on the balconies.
November 16th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Truly excellent light, fav!
November 16th, 2023
