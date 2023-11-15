Previous
Balcony light by ljmanning
Photo 1049

Balcony light

Sun-kissed buildings on this morning’s run.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Very artistic composition and I LOVE that exquisite light!
November 16th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful morning light!
November 16th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture of the light on the balconies.
November 16th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Truly excellent light, fav!
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise