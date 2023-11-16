Previous
Crisp by ljmanning
Crisp

Adjective ~ easily crumbled; brittle. Also: briskly cold.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Walks @ 7 ace
Burr but love the textures of the ice
November 17th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
And exquisite! fav
November 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful frosty capture!
November 17th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Frosty goodness! Great job capturing the sensation of a "chill in the air" and the beautiful texture of the frost.
November 17th, 2023  
