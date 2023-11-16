Sign up
Previous
Photo 1050
Crisp
Adjective ~ easily crumbled; brittle. Also: briskly cold.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
16th November 2023 7:27am
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
cold
,
frost
Walks @ 7
ace
Burr but love the textures of the ice
November 17th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
And exquisite! fav
November 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful frosty capture!
November 17th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Frosty goodness! Great job capturing the sensation of a "chill in the air" and the beautiful texture of the frost.
November 17th, 2023
