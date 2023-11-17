Sign up
Photo 1051
Waiting for inspiration
For the current black & white challenge - minimalism.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48611/new-black-and-white-challenge-minimalism
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th November 2023 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pen
,
black-white
,
minimalism
,
fountain-pen
,
bw-85
Mags
ace
Very nice! You've got my vote.
November 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love this low key capture. Very nice comp, textures and lighting.
November 18th, 2023
Nada
ace
Words unspoken and words unwritten. Beautiful.
November 18th, 2023
