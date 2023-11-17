Previous
Waiting for inspiration by ljmanning
Photo 1051

Waiting for inspiration

For the current black & white challenge - minimalism. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48611/new-black-and-white-challenge-minimalism

17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details

Very nice! You've got my vote.
November 18th, 2023  
I love this low key capture. Very nice comp, textures and lighting.
November 18th, 2023  
Words unspoken and words unwritten. Beautiful.
November 18th, 2023  
