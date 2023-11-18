Happy Gotcha Day!

Today is Hudson’s 11th Gotcha Day. When you have a rescue dog and you don’t know their birthday, you celebrate Gotcha Day instead, which is the anniversary of the day you brought them home (the day we got you, so “gotcha”).
11 years ago the little bobblehead in the top photo was cuddled into my lap in the back seat of our car. The bottom photo is him supervising the preparation of some special Gotcha Day treats earlier tonight.
I can’t believe it’s been that long, but it’s impossible to imagine our lives without him. ❤️
I have a Gotcha Girl from July 2018! I Call her my pound puppy and she is the most loving and grateful dog I've ever had. She was estimated to be around 8 when I got her and had experienced some degree of abuse so she's seen both sides.