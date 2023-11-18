Previous
Happy Gotcha Day! by ljmanning
Happy Gotcha Day!

Today is Hudson’s 11th Gotcha Day. When you have a rescue dog and you don’t know their birthday, you celebrate Gotcha Day instead, which is the anniversary of the day you brought them home (the day we got you, so “gotcha”).
11 years ago the little bobblehead in the top photo was cuddled into my lap in the back seat of our car. The bottom photo is him supervising the preparation of some special Gotcha Day treats earlier tonight.
I can’t believe it’s been that long, but it’s impossible to imagine our lives without him. ❤️
LManning (Laura)

Peter Dulis
Sweet
Sweet
November 19th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
Oh how special!! Every one of my in-laws dogs were brought home from the "pound" and every single one of them had such great personalities! My m-i-l's latest is so protective of her. He checks up on her just like the home-care folks do. Congratulations Hudson on 11 years with your forever family!
November 19th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon
A lovely looking dog and I like the way you've covered the 11 years with the two photos.
November 19th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini
He is beautiful & a very lucky boy! A big Happy Gotcha Day to Hudson!! :)

I have a Gotcha Girl from July 2018! I Call her my pound puppy and she is the most loving and grateful dog I've ever had. She was estimated to be around 8 when I got her and had experienced some degree of abuse so she's seen both sides.
November 19th, 2023  
