Happy Gotcha Day!

Today is Hudson’s 11th Gotcha Day. When you have a rescue dog and you don’t know their birthday, you celebrate Gotcha Day instead, which is the anniversary of the day you brought them home (the day we got you, so “gotcha”).

11 years ago the little bobblehead in the top photo was cuddled into my lap in the back seat of our car. The bottom photo is him supervising the preparation of some special Gotcha Day treats earlier tonight.

I can’t believe it’s been that long, but it’s impossible to imagine our lives without him. ❤️