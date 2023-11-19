Sign up
Photo 1053
Cloud computing
What do you do when:
- your Sunday plans have been cancelled at the last minute;
- it’s a perfect blue sky with white, puffy clouds day; and
- there is a new architecture challenge on 365?
You go and take pictures of the Google Canada building of course! Details on the architecture challenge from
@lumpiniman
here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48629/new-challenge-the-architecture-challenge-architecture-1
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1303
photos
150
followers
118
following
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
google
,
building
,
architecture-1
,
innovation-district
