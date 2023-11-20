Sign up
Previous
Photo 1054
Fields of Gold
Morning light, frost, fence. A little Sting for the song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/KLVq0IAzh1A?si=8aLLoqrYGLdb9BeY
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1304
photos
150
followers
118
following
288% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
19th November 2023 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
field
,
autumn
,
frost
,
seen-on-the-run
,
songtitle-101
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Very beautiful! Good song too.
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful shot.
November 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful, golden, early light.
November 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
