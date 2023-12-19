Sign up
Photo 1083
Bokeh blast
Sunlight on the river making everything sparkle.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
branch
,
river
,
bokeh
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful bokeh
December 20th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Very pretty capture of that sparkle.
December 20th, 2023
