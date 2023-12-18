Sign up
Photo 1082
Coffee shop lights
A thoroughly miserable day today - wet, cold, and windy. But the lights in the coffee shop were cozy and the lattes were good!
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
coffee-shop
,
light-fixtures
Junan Heath
ace
Wet, cold, and windy here too. Beautiful shot!
December 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
I know I saw a sci-fi movie lately that used these lights and frames. Pretty cool!
December 19th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Very warm & welcoming!
December 19th, 2023
