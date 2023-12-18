Previous
Coffee shop lights by ljmanning
Coffee shop lights

A thoroughly miserable day today - wet, cold, and windy. But the lights in the coffee shop were cozy and the lattes were good!
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Junan Heath ace
Wet, cold, and windy here too. Beautiful shot!
December 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
I know I saw a sci-fi movie lately that used these lights and frames. Pretty cool!
December 19th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Very warm & welcoming!
December 19th, 2023  
