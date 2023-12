Blacksmith at the forge

I have posted photos from the Westfield Heritage Village in my project before. Himself is now volunteering there (in the print shop) so you can expect this to be a regular occurrence. Today was a special Christmas in the Village event. The blacksmith was making a Christmas tree from a single flat coil of iron. Definitely BOB!



Westfield features buildings and activities from the local area spanning 1775 - 1925.