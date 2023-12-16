Previous
Happy beak by ljmanning
Happy beak

This White-breasted Nuthatch seemed pleased with the quality of the suet on offer.
LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Faye Turner
Sweet capture
December 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely
December 17th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely visitor to your feeder.
December 17th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a wonderful capture!
December 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
He is smiling for the camera.
December 17th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture and timing.
December 17th, 2023  
