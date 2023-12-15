Previous
A larger branch may be required by ljmanning
Photo 1079

A larger branch may be required

A little red squirrel pretending to fit where he does not.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Dorothy ace
Hanging in there!
December 16th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
So cute! I love those little guys.
December 16th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
He looks like he's holding on for dear life! He's adorable and I like how the sunlight is hitting his tail!
December 16th, 2023  
*lynn ace
haha, love your title and comment
December 16th, 2023  
