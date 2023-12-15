Sign up
Photo 1079
A larger branch may be required
A little red squirrel pretending to fit where he does not.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th December 2023 11:15am
Tags
squirrel
,
red-squirrel
,
sixws-146
,
ndao-21
Dorothy
ace
Hanging in there!
December 16th, 2023
Jessica Eby
So cute! I love those little guys.
December 16th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
He looks like he's holding on for dear life! He's adorable and I like how the sunlight is hitting his tail!
December 16th, 2023
*lynn
ace
haha, love your title and comment
December 16th, 2023
