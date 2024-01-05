Sign up
Previous
Photo 1100
Stealth mode street view
I’m a little obsessed with this mirror that was in the entryway of a coffee shop I visited today. The mirror is reflecting the glass door through which you can see the street outside. BOB.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1359
photos
153
followers
115
following
301% complete
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1094
1095
1096
259
1097
1098
1099
1100
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
5th January 2024 11:17am
Tags
mirror
,
reflections
,
street
,
optical-illusion
,
scenesoftheroad-63
