Photo 1111
Winter Light
We saw the sun for more than two minutes today!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1374
photos
151
followers
115
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
16th January 2024 4:39pm
Tags
tree
,
clouds
,
skyscape
,
setting-sun
Mags
ace
Pretty sky! I know how you feel. Too many cloudy days aren't medicine for a good mood.
January 17th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how amazing
January 17th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Isn't it wonderful, even if it's so cold you can't get out to enjoy it!! Spectacular sky!
January 17th, 2024
