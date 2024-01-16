Previous
Winter Light by ljmanning
Winter Light

We saw the sun for more than two minutes today!
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Pretty sky! I know how you feel. Too many cloudy days aren't medicine for a good mood.
January 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how amazing
January 17th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Isn't it wonderful, even if it's so cold you can't get out to enjoy it!! Spectacular sky!
January 17th, 2024  
