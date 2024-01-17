Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1112
Mmm, mmm, good!
I don’t what this little fellow was eating, but he sure seemed happy about it.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1376
photos
151
followers
115
following
304% complete
View this month »
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
Latest from all albums
262
1108
1109
263
1110
1111
264
1112
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
16th January 2024 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
junco
,
dark-eyed-junco
Mags
ace
Aww! I can imagine he's very happy to eat in that weather. Such a cute capture.
January 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice closeup capture.
January 18th, 2024
amyK
ace
Nice junco close up
January 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close