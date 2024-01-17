Previous
Mmm, mmm, good! by ljmanning
Mmm, mmm, good!

I don’t what this little fellow was eating, but he sure seemed happy about it.
LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
Aww! I can imagine he's very happy to eat in that weather. Such a cute capture.
January 18th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice closeup capture.
January 18th, 2024  
amyK ace
Nice junco close up
January 18th, 2024  
