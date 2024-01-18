Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1113
Seashell spiral
One of my Christmas gifts from Himself was a box of fun and random photo props that he found at thrift stores. Today I pulled out this seashell to play with.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1377
photos
151
followers
115
following
304% complete
View this month »
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
Latest from all albums
1108
1109
263
1110
1111
264
1112
1113
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
18th January 2024 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shell
,
seashell
,
theme-january2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Excellent focus & dof!! What a great prop for a cold January day. Wouldn't it be nice to be walking on the beach picking up seashells! :)
January 19th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great colours in that shell and what a great idea for a gift.
January 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely spiral shell.
January 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close