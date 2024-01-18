Previous
Seashell spiral by ljmanning
Photo 1113

Seashell spiral

One of my Christmas gifts from Himself was a box of fun and random photo props that he found at thrift stores. Today I pulled out this seashell to play with.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Paula Fontanini ace
Excellent focus & dof!! What a great prop for a cold January day. Wouldn't it be nice to be walking on the beach picking up seashells! :)
January 19th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great colours in that shell and what a great idea for a gift.
January 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely spiral shell.
January 19th, 2024  
