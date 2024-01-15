Previous
Ghost Cactus by ljmanning
Photo 1110

Ghost Cactus

A perfectly placed beam of sunlight and some added faffing turned our Christmas Cactus into an unearthly spectre.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great shadow, I love the softness of the pic
January 16th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Love this! Shadow is like some stalking creature.
January 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
I love the shadow! It's so clear.
January 16th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ooooo- what planet did it come from?!
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise