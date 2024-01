In the bleak mid-winter

More snow squalls this morning, then the sun came out but the wind and the cold - holy moly! It was -10C (14F) but with the wind gusting to 70km/h (43mph) it felt like -20 (-4). I actually had trouble staying on my feet to take this shot, and I assure you I have ample ballast! The haze at the tree line isn’t mist, it’s blowing snow.