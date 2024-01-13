Previous
Hang on tight! by ljmanning
Photo 1108

Hang on tight!

The stormy weather continued with high winds and snow squalls today. Good thing Mr. Squirrel had a solid grip on that fence!
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

Joanne Diochon
He sure looks ruffled and windblown.
January 14th, 2024  
Chris Cook
Great capture. He looks like he's hanging on for dear life.
January 14th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Nice, cold capture!
January 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
Great shot- it feels like he's about to be swept off of that post!
January 14th, 2024  
