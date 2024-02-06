Sign up
Photo 1132
Knox’s Galt
The former Knox’s Galt Presbyterian Church, built in 1869. It is now home to the Grace Bible Church.
For Flash of Red - architecture. With an architecture theme you can’t go wrong with an old church!
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1402
photos
153
followers
115
following
310% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
6th February 2024 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
heritage
,
for2024
Granagringa
ace
This is stunning..the angle, the clouds, the sun! wow!
February 7th, 2024
