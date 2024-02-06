Previous
Knox’s Galt by ljmanning
Photo 1132

Knox’s Galt

The former Knox’s Galt Presbyterian Church, built in 1869. It is now home to the Grace Bible Church.
For Flash of Red - architecture. With an architecture theme you can’t go wrong with an old church!
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Granagringa ace
This is stunning..the angle, the clouds, the sun! wow!
February 7th, 2024  
