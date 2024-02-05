Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1131
Google HQ
The Flash of Red theme this week is architecture, and today I had the chance to swing past Google between meetings. Whatever one may think of the company, this building is endlessly fascinating.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1401
photos
153
followers
115
following
309% complete
View this month »
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Latest from all albums
269
1126
270
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th February 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
building
,
black-white
,
for2024
,
google-canada
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close