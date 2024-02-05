Previous
Google HQ by ljmanning
Photo 1131

Google HQ

The Flash of Red theme this week is architecture, and today I had the chance to swing past Google between meetings. Whatever one may think of the company, this building is endlessly fascinating.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise