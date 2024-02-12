Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1138
Big sky
This week for Flash of Red we’re trying toning/ split toning. I have neither the knowledge nor the software to do this properly, but I’m going to muck about anyway.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1409
photos
153
followers
114
following
311% complete
View this month »
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
Latest from all albums
1132
1133
271
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
10th February 2024 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
field
,
rural
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
toning
,
for2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Looks great to me! I haven't tried this in On1 yet. Maybe later. =)
February 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close