Big sky by ljmanning
Photo 1138

Big sky

This week for Flash of Red we’re trying toning/ split toning. I have neither the knowledge nor the software to do this properly, but I’m going to muck about anyway.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

Junan Heath ace
Beautiful capture!
February 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Looks great to me! I haven't tried this in On1 yet. Maybe later. =)
February 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great perspective
February 13th, 2024  
