Snowswept by ljmanning
Photo 1145

Snowswept

A parking lot barrier, a coating of snow, and a few stray grasses. I went a little high key with this one. Rather better on black, if you’re so inclined.
For Flash of Red - negative space.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

LManning (Laura)

