Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1145
Snowswept
A parking lot barrier, a coating of snow, and a few stray grasses. I went a little high key with this one. Rather better on black, if you’re so inclined.
For Flash of Red - negative space.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1416
photos
152
followers
110
following
313% complete
View this month »
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
17th February 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
wind
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
for2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close