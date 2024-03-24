Previous
Maier in Canada by ljmanning
Photo 1179

Maier in Canada

Getting in under the wire for the Artist Challenge - Vivian Maier. This isn’t meant to duplicate one of her images, just share her style. I tried to play with her love of self-portraits, urban settings, and reflections.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning

Ann H. LeFevre ace
You nailed it- or should I say her!
March 25th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
I think you matched her style wonderfully
March 25th, 2024  
KWind ace
Nice image!
March 25th, 2024  
