Previous
Photo 1179
Maier in Canada
Getting in under the wire for the Artist Challenge - Vivian Maier. This isn’t meant to duplicate one of her images, just share her style. I tried to play with her love of self-portraits, urban settings, and reflections.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
3
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1453
photos
156
followers
110
following
323% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
24th March 2024 11:56am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
self-portrait
,
reflections
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
ac-maier2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You nailed it- or should I say her!
March 25th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
I think you matched her style wonderfully
March 25th, 2024
KWind
ace
Nice image!
March 25th, 2024
