Previous
Photo 1178
Lava field
Having a little abstract fun. BOB. Any guesses as to what it actually is?
Many thanks to everyone who views, comments or favs. Extra thanks for getting my Rust Lovers image on the Top Twenty this week! Very unexpected.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
2
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1451
photos
156
followers
110
following
322% complete
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
23rd March 2024 1:10pm
abstract
,
abstract-78
,
sorta-lava
Julie Ryan
It looks like water but I don't know how it would bubble like that
March 24th, 2024
Jessica Eby
Hmmmm... Pebbled ice/frozen drips?
March 24th, 2024
