Lava field by ljmanning
Photo 1178

Lava field

Having a little abstract fun. BOB. Any guesses as to what it actually is?
Many thanks to everyone who views, comments or favs. Extra thanks for getting my Rust Lovers image on the Top Twenty this week! Very unexpected.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Julie Ryan
It looks like water but I don't know how it would bubble like that
March 24th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Hmmmm... Pebbled ice/frozen drips?
March 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
