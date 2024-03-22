Previous
Spring Joy by ljmanning
Spring Joy

Is it weird that I bought these just so I could photograph them?
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Brigette
Absolutely not 🙃
March 23rd, 2024  
Chris Cook
Not weird at all. I’ve done that too. Nice photo btw.
March 23rd, 2024  
Mags
No! Aren't they lovely?!!
March 23rd, 2024  
