Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1177
Spring Joy
Is it weird that I bought these just so I could photograph them?
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1450
photos
156
followers
110
following
322% complete
View this month »
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
22nd March 2024 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
tulips
Brigette
ace
Absolutely not 🙃
March 23rd, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Not weird at all. I’ve done that too. Nice photo btw.
March 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
No! Aren't they lovely?!!
March 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close