Northern Cardinal by ljmanning
Photo 1176

Northern Cardinal

With bonus photobomber. The male Cardinals are just so brilliant in their breeding plumage.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags
Nothing stands out of the snow better than a beautiful red bird.
March 22nd, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Yes, so pretty! Is your photobomber another finch?
March 22nd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
He is beautiful and I love the softly blurred background photobomber. It was cardinal day for both of us today.
March 22nd, 2024  
