Photo 1176
Northern Cardinal
With bonus photobomber. The male Cardinals are just so brilliant in their breeding plumage.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
bird
,
cardinal
,
backyard-wildlife
,
northern-cardinal
,
bonus-finch
Mags
ace
Nothing stands out of the snow better than a beautiful red bird.
March 22nd, 2024
Jessica Eby
Yes, so pretty! Is your photobomber another finch?
March 22nd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
He is beautiful and I love the softly blurred background photobomber. It was cardinal day for both of us today.
March 22nd, 2024
