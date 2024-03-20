Previous
March in Ontario by ljmanning
Photo 1175

March in Ontario

Snow squalls were the order of the day. A week ago we had June temperatures. Oh Canada indeed.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning



Mags ace
Oh my gosh! Looks like a blizzard where you are.
March 21st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
We haven’t had a hard winter so I probably shouldn't be complaining but I am so ready for it to be over.
March 21st, 2024  
