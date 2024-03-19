Previous
First day of Spring? Says who? by ljmanning
Photo 1174

First day of Spring? Says who?

Ms. Finch was not amused by the wintry conditions.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Mags ace
A sweet and quiet capture.
March 21st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Sweet shot…not so keen on the return to winter.
March 21st, 2024  
