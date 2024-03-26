Previous
Several wrongs can make a right by ljmanning
Several wrongs can make a right

Wrong lens, no tripod, in a hurry…but I couldn’t resist the soft, hazy glow of the moon behind the poplars. BOB if you’re so inclined.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Ooo! Hauntingly beautiful!
March 27th, 2024  
A mysterious image with a great light
March 27th, 2024  
Lovely shot!
March 27th, 2024  
Looks like a Halloween moon!
March 27th, 2024  
Really very spooky, an easy fav!
March 27th, 2024  
It works. It works very nicely!
March 27th, 2024  
Very nice!
March 27th, 2024  
oooooh very right!
March 27th, 2024  
