Photo 1182
Drama Queen
If this tree were a person, it would be swooning toward a fainting couch. In my fanciful brain, anyway.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
trees
,
black-white
,
silhouettes
,
black&white
,
seen-on-the-run
