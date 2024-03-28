Previous
Happy Crocuses

These little guys were most unhappy when they got buried in snow, and flopped over sideways rather pathetically. But all is well now that temps have returned to something more seasonally appropriate.
Mags ace
They look well and oh so pretty! Glad the now didn't harm them.
March 29th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They look like they've got hands up in the air and are singing, "Oh happy day!"
March 29th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Oh so pretty and nice to see!
March 29th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely color and detail!
March 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love the pov and colour
March 29th, 2024  
