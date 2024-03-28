Sign up
Photo 1183
Happy Crocuses
These little guys were most unhappy when they got buried in snow, and flopped over sideways rather pathetically. But all is well now that temps have returned to something more seasonally appropriate.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags
ace
They look well and oh so pretty! Glad the now didn't harm them.
March 29th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They look like they've got hands up in the air and are singing, "Oh happy day!"
March 29th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Oh so pretty and nice to see!
March 29th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely color and detail!
March 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love the pov and colour
March 29th, 2024
