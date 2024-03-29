Previous
A Mountain of Moss by ljmanning
A Mountain of Moss

Visited a trail we don’t often go to today. This giant pile of logs has been there for years, slowly decaying. With all the rain and snow we’ve had recently, the moss has taken hold. Almost looks like the Pacific Northwest, doesn’t it?
LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Jessica Eby
It does! I would not have guessed that to be local. Cool shot!
March 30th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I think your composition on this one is great, with only a little bit of the tree line showing
March 30th, 2024  
