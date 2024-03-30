Sign up
Previous
Photo 1185
Frost to start off with
Then we had lovely spring sunshine, then rain (just when I was walking the dog, of course).
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
3
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1460
photos
156
followers
110
following
324% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th March 2024 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
frost
,
crocus
Mags
ace
What lovely frost crystals. Hope it didn't hurt this little beauty.
March 31st, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Keeps you on your toes, doesn't it?!
March 31st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Hope no demand
March 31st, 2024
