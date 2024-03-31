Eastern Screech Owl

Today I was big and brave and tried something daunting. I joined a photography session at the Canadian Raptor Conservancy, to take photos of 10 different birds of prey. Some were static and some were flying. Guess what? Shooting birds in flight is HARD. It turned out to be an amazing experience though. And there were no shouty camera club guys, though the lens posturing was quite something else.

This is an Eastern Screech Owl, named Cecil. Screech Owls are tiny (for owls), roughly the size of a starling. Cecil is what they call a red morph. They come in a grey morph as well.

Followers, prepare for several days of bird photos!