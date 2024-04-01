Great Horned Owl

More birds as promised! There is nothing quite like the sensation of having a bird this massive sweep silently over your head. Great Horneds are sometimes called the Storybook Owl, because their ear tufts and deep hooting voice are like the classic owls in children’s stories. They are found all over North America, from the arctic to the tropics. Great Horned Owls are powerful hunters that can take large prey including Ospreys, Peregrine Falcons, Prairie Falcons, and other owls. They also eat much smaller items such as rodents, frogs, and scorpions.

Many thanks to everyone for all the support and encouragement on yesterday’s post. This community is so amazing!

