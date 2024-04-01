Previous
Great Horned Owl by ljmanning
Great Horned Owl

More birds as promised! There is nothing quite like the sensation of having a bird this massive sweep silently over your head. Great Horneds are sometimes called the Storybook Owl, because their ear tufts and deep hooting voice are like the classic owls in children’s stories. They are found all over North America, from the arctic to the tropics. Great Horned Owls are powerful hunters that can take large prey including Ospreys, Peregrine Falcons, Prairie Falcons, and other owls. They also eat much smaller items such as rodents, frogs, and scorpions.
Many thanks to everyone for all the support and encouragement on yesterday’s post. This community is so amazing!
LManning (Laura)

Jessica Eby
Wow, great action shot of him! Did you get to meet the birds and if so, did you have to feed them?
April 2nd, 2024  
