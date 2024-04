Obsidian Eyes

Aren’t those the most soulful eyes? This is Roseanne, the Barred Owl. (Roseanne Barred, get it?) Barred Owls are found in a large swath of central and eastern Canada and the US, but have also made their way into the Pacific Northwest. They eat many kinds of small animals and will even wade in shallow water to catch fish or crayfish. I think Roseanne is very beautiful.