Frodo surveys his terrain

Frodo is a Eurasian Eagle Owl. In addition to being one of the largest living species of owl, the Eurasian Eagle Owl is also one of the most widely distributed, living in in Continental Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and Central Asia. There was a strong breeze on this day, and the way his ear tufts blew sideways just cracked me up.

