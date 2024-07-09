Previous
Cloud Cauldron by ljmanning
Photo 1286

Cloud Cauldron

The skies were active tonight. There is big weather moving in for tomorrow - the remains of Hurricane Beryl are supposed to bring “periods of heavy rainfall with embedded torrential downpours”. That sounds like fun…
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4.
KWind ace
Cool processing!
July 10th, 2024  
