Photo 1286
Cloud Cauldron
The skies were active tonight. There is big weather moving in for tomorrow - the remains of Hurricane Beryl are supposed to bring “periods of heavy rainfall with embedded torrential downpours”. That sounds like fun…
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
sky
,
weather
,
clouds
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
cloudscape
KWind
ace
Cool processing!
July 10th, 2024
