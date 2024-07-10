Previous
A break in the monsoon by ljmanning
A break in the monsoon

It has been bucketing rain all day, as predicted. There was a lull at mid-day though, so off I went to the river where I made the acquaintance of a fine Great Blue Heron.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful capture! I really like your DOF with those wildflowers.
July 11th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes, he is a fine specimen indeed! Good shot.
July 11th, 2024  
