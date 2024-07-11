Sign up
Photo 1288
My, what a long tongue you have…
A Red Admiral butterfly drinking deeply from the loosestrife.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1586
photos
155
followers
111
following
352% complete
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th July 2024 5:01pm
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
loosestrife
,
red-admiral
,
gooseneck-loosestrife
Taffy
ace
Perfect timing, great details
July 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! Very long and great shot!
July 12th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
It looks lovely on that clean white loosestrife.
July 12th, 2024
