My, what a long tongue you have… by ljmanning
Photo 1288

My, what a long tongue you have…

A Red Admiral butterfly drinking deeply from the loosestrife.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Perfect timing, great details
July 12th, 2024  
LOL! Very long and great shot!
July 12th, 2024  
It looks lovely on that clean white loosestrife.
July 12th, 2024  
