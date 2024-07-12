Sign up
Previous
Photo 1289
Drinks with a view
A fabulous (if briefly damp) dinner on the patio at a local distillery. Perfect way to celebrate anniversary 32!
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1587
photos
154
followers
111
following
353% complete
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
12th July 2024 5:44pm
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
field
,
anniversay
Julie Ryan
ace
Gorgeous scene! Happy Anniversary!
July 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful land and skyscape! Hope you enjoyed it.
July 13th, 2024
