Drinks with a view by ljmanning
Photo 1289

Drinks with a view

A fabulous (if briefly damp) dinner on the patio at a local distillery. Perfect way to celebrate anniversary 32!
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

Julie Ryan
Gorgeous scene! Happy Anniversary!
July 13th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful land and skyscape! Hope you enjoyed it.
July 13th, 2024  
