Previous
Next
Showing off for his girl by louannwarren
Photo 2439

Showing off for his girl

That Mallard drake was ever so watchful over his mate. Wherever she was this guy turned to watch her. Here he’s standing on one leg, wish I could do that.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot.
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise