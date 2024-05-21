Previous
Glo Coalson’s pigeons by louannwarren
Photo 2454

Glo Coalson’s pigeons

Artist Glo Coalson made Raku art pottery pigeons in the 80’s. She is a revered sculptor now, so I feel very fortunate to have this piece from her “clay days”. This pigeon is number #1317, made in October, 1988.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Lou Ann

Photo Details

Dianne ace
It’s gorgeous.
May 22nd, 2024  
