The hibiscus blooms by louannwarren
Photo 2479

The hibiscus blooms

These are the ones I held my hand in front of so you could see their size. I’ve sure enjoyed walking by the bush every day.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
They are huge and so beautiful Especially in this light
June 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful colour and bloom !
June 15th, 2024  
