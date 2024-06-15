Sign up
Photo 2479
The hibiscus blooms
These are the ones I held my hand in front of so you could see their size. I’ve sure enjoyed walking by the bush every day.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Tags
red
,
large
,
hibiscus
katy
ace
They are huge and so beautiful Especially in this light
June 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful colour and bloom !
June 15th, 2024
