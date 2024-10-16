Previous
Leading lines at the coffee shop by louannwarren
Photo 2568

Leading lines at the coffee shop

I read a week or two ago that leading lines was a challenge. I thought this coffee shop image would work just fine.
Jerry has been in the hospital since last Friday night. He’s trying to recover from a nosebleed that would not stop. It finally responded to the IV clotting agents, we have to stay until they remove the nostril packing, today or tomorrow, then he will have to go back to rehab. I stop at this coffee shop on my way to the hospital.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
You found a beautiful illustration of leading lines between the chairs, the countertops, and the lighting.

I have been wondering about you and worrying that the reason you’re not posting is because of Jerry. I’m so sorry for his problems and glad you finally got it sorted out. It must be so frustrating for you. I continue to keep both of you in my prayers.
October 16th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn thank you Katy. 🥰
October 16th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise