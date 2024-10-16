Leading lines at the coffee shop

I read a week or two ago that leading lines was a challenge. I thought this coffee shop image would work just fine.

Jerry has been in the hospital since last Friday night. He’s trying to recover from a nosebleed that would not stop. It finally responded to the IV clotting agents, we have to stay until they remove the nostril packing, today or tomorrow, then he will have to go back to rehab. I stop at this coffee shop on my way to the hospital.